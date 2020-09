Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the government will inject a total of 170 trillion won in policy and private financing over the next five years to ensure the success of the “Korean New Deal” stimulus package.Chairing a meeting on the deal at the presidential office on Thursday, Moon added that the government will create a 20 trillion-won "New Deal Fund" for people to invest in New Deal projects.Stressing that finance has always played a key role in times of national crisis, Moon said the Korean New Deal can succeed when private investment is revitalized and people dynamically take part. He said for this to happen, the finance sector’s active support is necessary.The president also vowed to provide more stable returns to the people through tax breaks and risk sharing.