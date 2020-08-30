Doctors Produce Unified Agreement for Dialogue with Gov't, Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

A task force of doctors has produced a list of unified demands and plans to engage in dialogue with the government and parliament.The task force, led by members of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) and the Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA), said on Thursday that they held a meeting that day to reach an agreement on their demands for the government.After the meeting, KMA spokesperson Kim Dae-ha told reporters that the task force put together its own accord reflecting the opinions of young doctors who are at the forefront of the struggle.Kim said that the task force will soon begin talks with the government and parliament and present the unified list of demands.However, the spokesperson said there will be no change in the ongoing walkout by trainee doctors or the planned nationwide strike set for Monday by KMA members.