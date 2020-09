Photo : YONHAP News

The nationwide walkout by trainee doctors is likely to end on Friday after two weeks as the ruling Democratic Party(DP), government and a task force of doctors reached a final agreement after marathon talks overnight.The agreement reportedly stipulates that doctors end the strike, while the government suspends its plans to establish a public medical school and increase admission quotas at medical schools, as well as review the medical reform scheme from scratch.Representatives for doctors plan to sign the final agreement with the ruling party at 8:30 a.m. and with the government at 9:30 a.m.Trainee doctors have been staging a walkout since August 21 in protest of the government's medical reform plan.