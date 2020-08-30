Moon to Avoid Face-to-Face Work after COVID-19 Case at Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will avoid face-to-face work for the time being after another COVID-19 case was confirmed at the National Assembly Thursday.A senior official at the presidential office told KBS that President Moon is performing his duties in a non-contact manner according to the top office's enhanced quarantine guidelines.The change comes after an official of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) tested positive for the virus Thursday. The official is a secretary of Rep. Lee Jong-bae, the party's chief policymaker.Rep. Lee Nak-yon, the newly elected chairperson of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), met with Lee on Tuesday and had lunch with President Moon on Thursday.The DP chair was ordered to stay home after the confirmation, just days after he completed a two-week self-quarantine after coming into indirect contact with another COVID-19 patient.PPP Rep. Lee Jong-bae tested negative for the virus on Friday.