Gov't, DP Agree on Selective Provision of 2nd COVID-19 Relief Payouts

The government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have tentatively agreed to focus on people and businesses most affected by the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in relation to a second round of relief payouts.The ruling bloc reached the agreement on Thursday in a meeting to discuss a fourth supplementary budget and measures to support virus-hit households and businesses.A DP official told KBS that the amount for the second round of relief payouts is likely to be set at between five trillion won and ten trillion won.The party and the government, in particular, reportedly discussed providing support for businesses ordered to shut down under the enhanced social distancing guidelines.The second round of relief payouts are likely to be offered in the form of cash or coupons.The party and the government will hold another meeting on Friday to draft a fourth extra budget bill before submitting it to the National Assembly next week.