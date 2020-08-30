Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Rises to 9-Month High in July

Write: 2020-09-04 09:27:02Update: 2020-09-04 09:43:46

S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Rises to 9-Month High in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus rose to a nine-month high in July as imports, exports and overseas trips decreased amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though exports fell at a slower rate than imports.

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's current account surplus for the month reached seven-point-45 billion U.S. dollars, the largest in nine months since October last year. 

The goods balance surplus, which is the difference between exports and imports, came to six-point-97 billion dollars, up 790 million dollars from a year earlier. 

Exports and imports decreased for the fifth consecutive month in July from a year earlier. Exports fell ten-point-eight percent on-year to 43-point-two billion dollars, while imports declined 14-point-two percent to 36-point-two billion dollars. 

The service balance logged a deficit of one-point-11 billion dollars in July, though it  narrowed by 440 million dollars from a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >