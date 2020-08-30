Gov't to Extend Enhanced Social Distancing

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday that the government is discussing details on extending enhanced Level Two social distancing despite a slight decrease in daily COVID-19 cases.Announcing the news at the beginning of a government meeting, the prime minister said although the number of new infections slightly decreased recently, the virus situation has not been solidly stabilized.Chung stressed the need for the nation to make all-out efforts to contain the spread before hastily easing quarantine measures, while calling for patience and cooperation.He said although he feels greatly sorry for citizens suffering because of the economic fallout of the pandemic and inconveniences from the enhanced social distancing guidelines, the nation will avoid a bigger crisis and pain only by reducing new infections.An official at the prime minister's office told KBS that the enhanced Level Two guidelines, or the so-called Two-point-Five rules, are likely to be extended by a week in the Seoul metropolitan area.