Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has remained below 200 for the second straight day.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that 198 cases were confirmed the previous day, raising the accumulated total to 20-thousand-842.After surging to more than 400 on August 27, the number of new cases fell to the 300 range the next two days and then to the 200 range the following four days.Of the new cases, 189 were community infections while nine were imported.