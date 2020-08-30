Pompeo Says S. Korea, Other Allies Joining US against China

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that South Korea and other allies are joining U.S. efforts to tackle the threats of China.Secretary Pompeo made the remarks on radio program America First with Sebastian Gorka while discussing China issues.The secretary said that China has ripped off the United States for a long time and President Trump is the first U.S. president to recognize the need to address the matter. He added that the ship has turned course, but there is more work to be done.Pompeo then said the U.S. is seeing other countries join its efforts in that regard, mentioning Australia, South Korea and Japan.Pompeo made similar remarks on Tuesday in an interview with Fox News, saying that the U.S.' friends such as India, Australia, Japan and South Korea have come to see the risk to their own people. He continued that the world will see them partner with the U.S. to push back against China on every front.The U.S. has recently pressed its allies to join the so-called Economic Prosperity Network, an anti-China economic bloc.