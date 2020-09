Photo : YONHAP News

A two-week strike by trainee doctors is likely to end on Friday.A task force of doctors and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) signed a deal to re-discuss the government's contentious medical reform plan after marathon talks overnight also involving the government.Under the agreement, the government will suspend its plan to increase admission quotas at medical schools and to establish a public medical school until the COVID-19 pandemic stabilizes. It also promised to create a consultative group to review the medical reform scheme from scratch.Thousands of trainee doctors have staged a walkout since August 21 in protest of the government's medical reform plan.