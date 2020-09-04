S. Korea Sees Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain Below 200 for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has remained below 200 for the second straight day.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that 198 cases were confirmed the previous day, raising the accumulated total to 20-thousand-842.After surging to more than 400 on August 27, the number of new cases fell to the 300 range the next two days and then to the 200 range the following four days.Of the new cases, 189 were community infections while nine were imported.Out of the new domestic cases, 128 were from the greater Seoul area, including 68 in the capital city and 55 in Gyeonggi Province.As of noon Thursday, infections related to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district, a COVID-19 hotbed, rose by 22 to one-thousand-139.Twenty-one more people tested positive in connection to an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on August 15, bringing the total of that cluster to 462.New clusters were reported connected to a kimchi factory in South Chungcheong Province, a sales group in Daegu, an aviation security firm in Seoul’s Gangseo District and a facility for the disabled in Seoul’s Seocho District.Authorities are on alert as the percentage of cases whose routes of infection remain unknown has surpassed 24 percent and the number of COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition are on the rise.As of 12 a.m. Friday, there were 157 COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition, the highest figure to be posted since the initial outbreak in January.Meanwhile, two more people died, raising the virus-related death toll to 331.