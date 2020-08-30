S. Korea's Top Diplomat Stresses Need for 'Essential' Trips at G20 Special Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha attended a Group of 20 ministerial forum on Thursday to discuss global cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Foreign Ministry on Friday, Minister Kang stressed that for the restoration of global supply chains and economic recovery, it is crucial for countries to allow trips by "essential" people, including businesspeople and workers, while maintaining quarantine systems.In the virtual meeting, Kang also proposed multilateral consultations regarding Seoul's efforts to introduce a "fast-track" entry program, which it has signed with four countries so far to allow essential business trips.At the conference, countries discussed measures for proper border control amid the pandemic, as well as cooperation and support for overseas nationals returning to their home countries.The special video session came ahead of the regular G-20 foreign ministers' gathering slated for November.