Doctors and Ruling Party to Discuss Medical Reform Plan from Scratch

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The nationwide walkout by trainee doctors is expected to end on Friday after two weeks. This came as the ruling Democratic Party reached a deal with the medical community to re-discuss the government's medical reform plan, which calls for increasing the number of doctors in the nation.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The government's medical reform measures will be re-discussed from scratch.The Korean Medical Association(KMA) and ruling party on Friday announced a compromise at a joint news conference shortly after overnight marathon negotiations.[Sound bite: Rep. Yoo Dong-soo - Democratic Party deputy policy chief (Korean/English translation)]"All discussions related to the expansion of medical student recruitment and the establishment of a public medical school will be put on hold until the COVID-19 outbreak is stabilized. The issues will be re-discussed from scratch at a consultative body which will be open to all possibilities. No legislation will be pursued during the discussions."In exchange, interns and resident physicians are expected to end their two-week walkout after signing a similar deal with the government, set for 1 p.m.At the news conference, Democratic Party(DP) Chairperson Lee Nak-yon said he will seek to resolve legal issues brought against striking doctors.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chairperson Lee Nak-yon (Korean/English translation)]"I would like to express again that we are sorry to the Korean public. We will learn a lesson from this and become a party more attentive to public sentiment."The doctors’ association chief, Choi Dae-zip, is content with the agreement, but blamed the government for the prolonged resident doctors' strike that came amid the pandemic.[Sound bite: Choi Dae-zip - president, Korean Medical Association (Korean/English translation)]"The Korean Medical Association's 140-thousand members had to go through major confusion due to the government's unilateral policy push that started in early July. It is regrettable that the social confusion could have been avoided if there were sufficient consultations with the Korean Medical Association in advance."To protest the government's plan to recruit four-thousand additional medical students by 2031, interns and resident doctors began a walkout on August 21.Doctors said increasing the supply of doctors will lower the quality of medical services while the government believes more physicians are needed to deal with the expected surge of patients in the nation, which is soon to become a super-aged society.A dialogue channel will be established between doctors and the National Assembly to discuss the supply and demand of physicians as well as other thorny issues, including whether to allow telemedicine.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.