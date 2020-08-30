Lawmaker Proposes Draft Delay for Pop Culture Artists Who Enhance National Prestige

Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker has put forth a revision that would allow popular culture artists who have enhanced national prestige, like K-pop group BTS, to delay their mandatory military service.In a motion to revise the military service law on Thursday, DP Rep. Jeon Yong-gi proposed allowing draft postponement for pop culture artists recommended by the culture minister to have heightened national prestige.The postponement, however, can be annulled if an artist engages in an act that damages national dignity.Jeon explained that pop culture artists should be guaranteed the same rights as athletes, who can delay their military duty at the height of their careers, after achieving a certain level of success in their field.The lawmaker also emphasized that draft postponement is a separate issue from granting exemptions.