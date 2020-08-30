S. Korea's Top Court Annuls Gov't Ban on Teachers' Union

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's top court overturned an appellate court ruling, annulling the Park Geun-hye government's outlawing of a progressive teachers' union for allowing a group of fired teachers to be members.On Thursday, the Supreme Court accepted by majority an appeal by the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union(KTU) to regain its legal status, sending the case back to a lower court for retrial.The court said the ruling infringed on the union’s three primary rights and that denying dismissed teachers the right to join a labor union was unconstitutional, calling the ruling to deny the KTU legal status “excessive.”In a separate ruling, the top court, however, dismissed the union's request for a court injunction to suspend the government annulment, leaving the matter to be resolved in the retrial.The Labor Ministry later said it will start the process to withdraw the annulment "as soon as possible," in line with the highest court's decision. The labor minister has the authority to restore legal status to a union before an official court ruling.In October 2013, the conservative Park government banned the union, arguing that having nine dismissed teachers as members was in violation of a law that stated only incumbent teachers could be union members.