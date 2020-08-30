Official: Gov't Exerting Efforts to Promote Human Rights in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government said it is exerting diversified efforts to promote human rights in North Korea.The remarks were made by a Unification Ministry official on Friday in response to suggestions that the country's North Korean human rights law, which took effect in September 2016, has become a dead letter.The official stressed that the government continues to investigate the human rights situation in the North, annually takes part in the United Nations' adoption of a resolution condemning the North's rights violations, and maintains communication with related civic groups.The official mentioned efforts to resolve issues, such as the resumption of Korean War-separated family reunions, prisoners of war(POWs), and abductees.The Unification Ministry also plans to cooperate with the National Assembly to launch a foundation aimed at promoting human rights and systematically recording such crimes in the North, which has been delayed amid partisan wrangling.