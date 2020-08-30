Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

Official: Gov't Exerting Efforts to Promote Human Rights in N. Korea

Write: 2020-09-04 13:33:31Update: 2020-09-04 13:44:23

Official: Gov't Exerting Efforts to Promote Human Rights in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government said it is exerting diversified efforts to promote human rights in North Korea.

The remarks were made by a Unification Ministry official on Friday in response to suggestions that the country's North Korean human rights law, which took effect in September 2016, has become a dead letter.

The official stressed that the government continues to investigate the human rights situation in the North, annually takes part in the United Nations' adoption of a resolution condemning the North's rights violations, and maintains communication with related civic groups.

The official mentioned efforts to resolve issues, such as the resumption of Korean War-separated family reunions, prisoners of war(POWs), and abductees.

The Unification Ministry also plans to cooperate with the National Assembly to launch a foundation aimed at promoting human rights and systematically recording such crimes in the North, which has been delayed amid partisan wrangling.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >