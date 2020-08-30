Conflict within Medical Community over Reform Deal with Ruling DP, Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Internal conflict has risen within the medical community after a doctors' association, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the government agreed to start over on the government’s contentious medical reform plan.This comes as an association representing intern and resident doctors was apparently not included in the tripartite overnight marathon talks.On Friday, the head of the Korean Intern and Resident Association’s(KIRA) emergency committee claimed on her social media that she was never informed of the agreement.An emergency task force of young doctors, which also includes medical students and full-time doctors, also claimed that it was not informed of the agreement or its signing on Friday.Earlier in the day, the Korean Medical Association(KMA) and DP signed the deal, agreeing on the suspension of a plan to increase admission quotas at medical schools and to establish a public medical school until after the COVID-19 pandemic stabilizes.They also agreed to create a consultative group to start over on discussing the government’s medical reform plan.It remains unclear whether KIRA will end its two-week-long strike.