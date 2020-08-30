National Assembly Shutdown Extended until Saturday

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly will extend until Saturday a shutdown that went into effect after an employee of the main opposition People Power Party tested positive for COVID-19.Parliamentary officials said on Friday that 27 additional people were found to have come into contact with the employee. However, everyone in the first group of 33 people who had contact tested negative on Thursday.A meeting of the parliamentary environment and labor committee, which was scheduled for Friday afternoon, has also been cancelled.The main opposition party leadership and those who had close contact with the patient plan to work in self-quarantine.Both ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chair Lee Nak-yon and main opposition policy chief Rep. Lee Jong-bae tested negative for the virus and returned to work. The patient is Lee Jong-bae’s secretary and the two lawmakers met up twice in the last week.After meeting with the DP leader Thursday, President Moon Jae-in maintained social-distancing, and returned to regular work on Friday.