Politics

Write: 2020-09-04 14:51:49Update: 2020-09-04 16:26:23

KBS Exclusive: Vice FM Says 2nd COVID-19 Relief to be Selective

South Korea's vice finance minister says a second round of COVID-19 relief payments will not be provided universally to all citizens but selectively to hard-hit small business owners among others. 

Appearing on a KBS news program Thursday night, First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said the government will announce the latest subsidies around next week. 

[Sound bite: Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom (Korean/English translation)]
(Anchor: It appears [the second relief payment] will be provided selectively.)
"Unlike when we provided the first relief payment, damage is concentrated. For the first relief payout, we aimed at boosting consumption as well, but this time, we have to worry about the spread [of the virus]. So, we believe that selectively providing the payment would be proper." 
"Instead of income, revenue is expected to be the standard in deciding who will receive the payment as the measure is focused on supporting the self-employed and small business owners... "

While forecasting growth to rebound in the third quarter, Kim said the government will prepare supplementary steps to ensure that even if the country posts negative growth this year, it wouldn't be a big contraction.
