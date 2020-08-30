Medical Reform Plan Discussions to Start Over from Scratch

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Internal conflict has risen within the medical community after a doctors' association, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the government agreed to reconsider the government’s contentious medical reform plan. The controversial plan will be revisited from scratch, but interns and resident doctors, who weren't present at the overnight marathon talks, are protesting.Kim Bum-soo has the latest.Report: The government will start over on discussions on its medical reform plans, this time including the medical community.The Korean Medical Association(KMA) and the ruling party on Friday announced a compromise at a joint news conference shortly after overnight marathon negotiations.[Sound bite: Rep. Yoo Dong-soo - Democratic Party deputy policy chief (Korean/English translation)]"All discussions related to the expansion of medical student recruitment and the establishment of a public medical school will be put on hold until the COVID-19 outbreak is stabilized. Discussions on the issues will start over from scratch at a consultative body which will be open to all possibilities. No legislation will be pursued during the discussions."The association of 130-thousand doctors also signed an agreement to the same end with the Ministry of Health and Welfare.However, interns and resident physicians say they have neither agreed nor been informed of such a deal.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged the young doctors to return to work.To protest the government's plan to recruit four-thousand additional medical students by 2031, interns and resident doctors began a walkout on August 21.The trainee doctors say increasing the supply of doctors will lower the quality of medical services while the government believes more physicians are needed to deal with the expected surge of patients in the nation, which is soon to become a super-aged society.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.