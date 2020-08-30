S. Korea Extends Level 2.5 Distancing for Seoul Metro Area until Sept. 13

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has extended Level Two-Point-Five social distancing currently in place in the Seoul metropolitan area by another week until September 13.Level Two, which is in place in the rest of the country, has also been extended and will continue for two more weeks, until September 20.While the daily COVID-19 increase, which had spiked at over 400 cases just over a week ago, has dropped below 200 for two days, authorities are believed to have extended heightened quarantine to curb the further spread of the virus.Under Level Two-Point-Five, restaurants will allow dine-in customers until 9 p.m., after which only takeout and delivery is allowed until 5 a.m. Franchise coffee shops, bakeries and ice cream parlors will only allow takeout and delivery during all hours of operation.Indoor sports facilities, such as gyms, billiard halls and indoor driving ranges, will remain closed.