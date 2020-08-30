Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Culture

WHO Chief Thanks BTS for Being Role Model in Mask Wearing

Write: 2020-09-04 16:21:41Update: 2020-09-04 17:04:54

WHO Chief Thanks BTS for Being Role Model in Mask Wearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The director-general of the World Health Organization has thanked K-pop group BTS for promoting the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Writing on Twitter Thursday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked BTS for reminding people to wear a mask and being a role model for its global fans known as ARMY.

He also posted a seven-second video showing J-Hope and other members smiling while wearing a mask.

The WHO chief urged people to follow the No. 1 artist on the Billboard Hot 100 and to wear masks over the nose. 

In another tweet, he responded to member Jimin who said, "Together, we can bring this pandemic to an end," and thanked BTS for using their music to offer comfort and healing words to health care workers and those suffering from COVID-19.

He also congratulated the seven members on their latest English single "Dynamite" topping the Billboard singles chart.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >