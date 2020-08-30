WHO Chief Thanks BTS for Being Role Model in Mask Wearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The director-general of the World Health Organization has thanked K-pop group BTS for promoting the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Writing on Twitter Thursday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked BTS for reminding people to wear a mask and being a role model for its global fans known as ARMY.He also posted a seven-second video showing J-Hope and other members smiling while wearing a mask.The WHO chief urged people to follow the No. 1 artist on the Billboard Hot 100 and to wear masks over the nose.In another tweet, he responded to member Jimin who said, "Together, we can bring this pandemic to an end," and thanked BTS for using their music to offer comfort and healing words to health care workers and those suffering from COVID-19.He also congratulated the seven members on their latest English single "Dynamite" topping the Billboard singles chart.