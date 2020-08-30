Moon Welcomes Deal between Doctors and Gov't to End Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

After the medical community reached an agreement with the ruling party over reform plans, President Moon Jae-in expressed hope on Friday that the latest strife can serve as an opportunity to further advance the country's healthcare system.Top office spokesman Kang Min-seok quoted the president as citing a Korean saying that goes "the ground becomes firmer after rain."Moon also said that people's lives and health could be protected and quarantine succeed because of doctors' dedicated efforts. The president also extended gratitude to those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.He said he firmly believes doctors will play a big role at the current critical juncture and promised all-out government measures to deal with the pandemic.The president said he expects the government and the medical community to hold candid discussions, gather wisdom and cooperate with parliament, adding the government will seek to communicate by taking on a more humble attitude while striving toward the ultimate goal of advancing public health.