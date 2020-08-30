Criminal Complaints Dropped Against Trainee Doctors Refusing Back-to-Work Orders

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Friday dropped its criminal complaints made against a half dozen trainee doctors for refusing a return-to-work order during their indefinite walkout against medical reform plans.The Ministry of Health and Welfare had implied such a move earlier in the day, saying the government will try to take “reasonable measures” on the matter in order to swiftly normalize medical services and restore mutual trust.The ministry’s move came after a doctors' association, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the government agreed to reconsider medical reform plans, including raising the number of doctors.Kim Heon-ju, a senior ministry official who handles healthcare policies, said in a media briefing that the government will keep itself open to every possibility, carefully listen to doctors and try to reflect their opinions.Meanwhile, regarding complaints by trainee doctors that the agreement did not reflect their voices, ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae relayed the government’s assessment that the KMA made utmost efforts to reflect young doctors’ stances during the negotiations.Son added the ruling party also spared sufficient time to talk with trainee doctors and reflect their opinions.