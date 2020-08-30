Nuke Envoys of S. Korea and Japan Discuss N. Korean Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan have discussed recent circumstances surrounding the Korean Peninsula.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Shigeki Takizaki, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian affairs bureau, held telephone talks on Friday.Details of the talks have yet to be revealed, but they were presumed to have exchanged opinions on the impact of a recent string of typhoons on the North and the regime’s preparation for the October 10th military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of its ruling party among other issues.The ministry said the two sides agreed to continue cooperation to deal with North Korea's nuclear weapons and other issues involving the reclusive state.This is the first time since April that chief officials on the North from South Korea and Japan held discussions. The talks came two days after Lee had telephone conversations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun. During the talks, Lee and Biegun agreed on the need to swiftly resume talks between the two Koreas and between Washington and Pyongyang and also discussed measures to create conditions conducive to the goal.