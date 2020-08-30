Gov't Repeals 7-Year Restrictions on Liberal Teachers' Labor Union

Photo : YONHAP News

The Moon Jae-in administration has officially parted ways with the former Park Geun-hye government’s refusal to recognize a labor union of progressive-minded teachers.The Ministry of Employment and Labor said on Friday it annulled a seven-year-long notification that outlawed the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union(KTU). The labor ministry's move is in line with a related ruling by the Supreme Court earlier in the day.The ministry declared that the move has restored the group's status and legal rights as a labor union. The top court paved the way for the measure by accepting the KTU’s appeal to regain its legal status.In October 2013, the conservative Park administration banned the union, arguing that having nine dismissed teachers as members violated a law that stated only incumbent teachers could be union members.