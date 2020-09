Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported fewer than 200 daily COVID-19 cases for a third straight day.The central quarantine headquarters said Saturday that 168 new cases were detected throughout Friday, raising the accumulated total to 21-thousand-ten.Of the new cases, 158 are domestic infections with 70 percent coming from the greater capital area including 51 in Seoul, 47 in Gyeonggi Province and 14 in Incheon.Ten new imported cases were also reported Friday.The number of critically ill patients has risen by two to 159.Two more deaths have raised the death toll to 333.Over 220 patients have recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing that total to over 16-thousand.