WHO: Vaccine Safety Must be Proven Before Rollout

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the World Health Organization said the WHO will not recommend a COVID-19 vaccine before it is proved safe and effective.At a press briefing Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said vaccines have been used successfully for decades, and credited them with eradicating smallpox and bringing polio to the brink of extinction.But he said he would like to assure the public that the WHO will not endorse a vaccine that's not effective and safe.The statement comes as Russia and China have started using their own experimental vaccines before large studies have been finished, and other countries have proposed streamlining authorization procedures.WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also said that no vaccine should be approved for worldwide rollout until it has undergone sufficient scrutiny and proved its safety and efficacy.She said no vaccine is going to be mass deployed until regulators, governments and the WHO are confident it has met the minimum standard of safety.Tedros also noted that 78 high-income countries had now joined the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan, bringing the total to 170 countries, and urged others to join by the September 18 deadline for binding commitments.The WHO forecasts that even if a vaccine is developed, large scale vaccination will be difficult before mid-2021.