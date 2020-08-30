CSIS: N. Korea May be Preparing SLBM Test Launch

Photo : KBS News

A U.S. think tank reports that satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard on Friday shows activity suggestive of preparations for a medium-range submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) test.According to Reuters, the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) said the images it published of North Korea’s Sinpo Shipyard show several vessels within a secure boat basin, one of which resembled the vessels previously used to tow a submersible test stand barge out to sea.It said the activity was “suggestive, but not conclusive, of preparations for an upcoming test of a Pukguksong-3 submarine launched ballistic missile from the submersible test stand barge.”North Korea said last October it had successfully test-fired a Pukguksong-3, a new SLBM, as part of efforts to contain external threats and bolster self-defense.Reuters said that launch was seen by analysts as the most provocative by North Korea since it started dialogue with the United States in 2018.The report said that as President Donald Trump seeks reelection in November, a North Korean missile test before then would highlight the lack of progress despite Trump’s unprecedented meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.According to South Korea’s military, the Pukguksong-3 tested last year flew some 450 kilometers and reached an altitude of 910 kilometers.