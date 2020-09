Photo : KBS News

People who came in contact with an official of the main opposition People Power Party who was infected with the coronavirus have all tested negative.Upon receiving the test results, the National Assembly COVID-19 countermeasures headquarters lifted entry restrictions on a number of Assembly buildings as of 10 a.m. Saturday.However in consideration of the government decision to extend Level 2.5 social distancing in the wider metropolitan area, the Assembly will maintain various virus prevention measures until next Sunday, including restricting visitor access.A People Power Party official whose office is at the National Assembly tested positive on Thursday, prompting a shutdown or delay in parliamentary schedules.