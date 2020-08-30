Main Opposition Urges Gov't, Ruling Party, KMA to Apologize

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party has urged the government, ruling party and Korean Medical Association to issue a public apology over their recent conflict and promise to prevent a similar event from happening again.Doctors struck an agreement with the government on Friday to end a strike which began in protest of medical workforce reform plans.People Power Party spokesman Bae June-young said Saturday that as the two sides were in confrontation for nearly a month with the public as hostage, COVID-19 quarantine and emergency medical sites experienced confusion and tragedy.He said the agreement reached is good news but called for a sincere apology to the people and a promise it won't happen again.Bae also criticized the government and ruling party for raising the reform issue that's been tucked away for two years at this critical time during a pandemic and waging a war with medical workers at the frontline of the coronavirus battle.The spokesman also called on the Korean Medical Association to promise not to engage in collective action that puts people's lives at risk.In response, the ruling Democratic Party asked the main opposition to stop its political offensive and cooperate in normalizing medical services. It said the Friday agreement was a decision made for the public and to put patients' lives as the top priority.