Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily COVID-19 cases has remained below 200 for the fourth straight day.The central quarantine headquarters said on Sunday that 167 new cases were detected throughout Saturday, raising the accumulated total to 21-thousand-177.Of the new cases, 152 were domestic infections while 15 were imported.Out of the new domestic cases, 117 were from the greater capital area including 63 in Seoul and 45 in Gyeonggi Province.As of noon Saturday, infections related to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district rose by four to one-thousand-156.Thirty-seven more people tested positive in connection to an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on August 15, bringing the total of that cluster to 510.The number of virus-related deaths rose by one to 334.