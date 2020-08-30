N. Korean Leader Tours Typhoon-hit Area, Replaces Local Party Official over Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toured areas hit by a typhoon on Saturday and replaced a local party committee chief over the damage.The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that Kim visited South Hamgyong Province and presided over an enlarged meeting of the executive policy bureau of the Workers' Party.Kim reportedly received a detailed report on the damage by Typhoon Maysak from party officials at the meeting.The KCNA said the meeting discussed recovery efforts in the typhoon-hit areas, focusing on detailed measures such as the organization of building crews to be dispatched to the areas, designs and material transport.At the meeting, Kim also dismissed the chairman of the South Hamgyong provincial party committee and appointed a new chairman. The move comes after the North's ruling party reportedly called for the punishment of officials over "dozens of casualties" during typhoon.Separately, Kim reportedly sent an open letter to party members in Pyongyang that said about 12-thousand elite party members of the capital city will be sent to South and North Hamgyong Provinces each to help with recovery efforts.