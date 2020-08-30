Suga Says 1965 Treaty is Basis of S. Korea-Japan Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is widely expected to succeed ailing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has reportedly reaffirmed that the basis of South Korea-Japan relations is the bilateral treaty signed in 1965.Suga reaffirmed the position in an interview with Japan's Sankei Shimbun daily published on Sunday, while addressing the strained relations over compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Suga reportedly said that the 1965 treaty is the basis of the bilateral relationship, adding it is natural the two nations are closely restrained by the treaty.Suga, as the spokesperson of the Japanese government, has said in many press conferences that the 2018 South Korean Supreme Court's ruling on the forced labor issue ran against the 1965 treaty.He has also claimed that the compensation issue was fully and finally resolved, and that the Seoul government should present proper measures to resolve the issue.