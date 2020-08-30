Young Doctors Fail to Reach Conclusion on Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

A task force of young doctors in South Korea has failed to reach a conclusion on whether to end a strike and return to work.The Korean Medical Association agreed with the government to end a strike on Friday, but young doctors have yet to return to work, claiming that they were excluded in the final stage of the negotiations with the government.The emergency committee comprising of representatives for trainee and fellow doctors and medical students held a meeting in Seoul on Saturday afternoon to discuss whether to continue a walkout and apply for the state exam set for Tuesday.The meeting was disrupted by around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when an alleged professor attempted to enter the conference room but was stopped by the participants of the meeting.The committee will reportedly hold a closed meeting on Sunday to resume discussions.About 90 percent of medical students earlier withdrew their applications for the state exam in protest of the government's medical workforce reform plan. The government delayed the deadline for the exam until midnight Sunday.