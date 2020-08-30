Pope Francis Sends Message to Moon, Hopes Peace for Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis has reportedly sent a message to President Moon Jae-in expressing hope for peace and prosperity for the South Korean people as well as reconciliation with North Korea.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a press briefing on Sunday that the top office received the papal message delivered by Alfred Xuereb, the Holy See's representative in Seoul, who returned from a trip to the Vatican recently.Kang said that in the verbal message, the pope said he is "continuously praying for the gift from God" for peace and prosperity for the South Korean people.The pope reportedly said he "cherishes" the dialogue he had with Moon during his visit to the Vatican on October 18, 2018, hoping that the South Korean government will strive incessantly to achieve peace and reconciliation with North Korea.Kang said that in a reply letter, Moon thanked the pope for sending the message of warm blessing for the Korean people and reaffirmed his government's commitment for peace on the peninsula under any circumstances.