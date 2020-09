Photo : YONHAP News

Trainee doctors said on Sunday that they will not return to work on Monday, extending their walkout to nearly 20 days.A task force of the Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA) notified trainee doctors of the decision and said they will maintain the current status.The task force added that it will decide when to return to work after discussions at 1 p.m. Monday.The Korean Medical Association(KMA) agreed with the government to end the strike late last week, but young doctors have yet to return, claiming they were excluded in the final stage of negotiations with the government.Meanwhile, medical students decided to continue to reject the state medical licensing exam despite the deal. The decision was based on a unanimous vote by students representing 40 medical colleges across the nation.