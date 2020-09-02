Ruling Bloc, Gov't Agree to Compile over 7 Tln Won Extra Budget

Photo : KBS News

The government and ruling Democratic Party(DP) have agreed to compile an additional supplementary budget worth over seven trillion won to support those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.DP spokesperson Choi In-ho said in a press briefing at the National Assembly that officials of the ruling bloc, government and presidential office reached the agreement on Sunday after a meeting at the residence of Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.With the envisioned fourth extra budget, the ruling bloc reportedly decided to provide "tailored" state support with a focus on the vulnerable, including low income people, freelancers, merchants and the self-employed who suffered sharp drops in sales due to the pandemic.The DP spokesperson said the amount of the fourth extra budget of the year was set in consideration of the plan to offer "adequate support" and will be financed through the issuance of state bonds.Choi said that the government plans to submit the budget bill to the National Assembly this week so that it can pass parliament before the Chuseok holidays set to begin at the end of September.