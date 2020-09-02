S. Korea, US in Talks to Arrange Vice Foreign Minister's US Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new vice foreign minister is likely to visit the United States soon for talks with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun to discuss pending diplomatic and security issues.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said on Sunday that diplomatic authorities of Seoul and Washington are in talks to arrange a visit to the U.S. by Seoul's new First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun.The official said that during their first phone talks last Wednesday, Vice Minister Choi and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Biegun shared the understanding that they will meet at the earliest possible date to discuss overall bilateral relations and situations in the region.The official added that the two sides consult on the schedule for bilateral exchanges at each level, but there is nothing the ministry can confirm at the moment.The vice minister's U.S. trip is likely to come this week.During the possible trip, the two sides are expected to discuss pending issues including the deadlocked defense cost-sharing negotiations, Seoul's participation in the Group of Seven summit and the state of affairs in Northeast Asia.