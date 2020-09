Photo : YONHAP News

The government has urged citizens to refrain from visiting their hometowns and avoid family meetings during the Chuseok holidays, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters made the call on Sunday during a regular coronavirus briefing.The authorities cited the need to further enhance quarantine efforts during the Chuseok holidays, noting that virus cases sharply increased after holidays in May and August.This year's Chuseok holidays fall between September 30 and October 4. It is one of the country's biggest holidays and serves as a chance for family members to gather.The government will also consider applying quarantine measures tantamount to Level Two social distancing across the nation during the five-day holiday.