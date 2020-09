Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's tourism revenue fell to a 17-year low in the second quarter due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Korea Tourism Organization on Monday, the country posted tourism revenue of one-point-19 billion U.S. dollars in the period from April to June, down 78-point-six percent from a year earlier.From the previous quarter, it represented a drop of 65-point-five percent.The quarterly figure marks the smallest since the second quarter in 2003 when it posted one-point-11 billion dollars.The plunge is attributed to drops in the number of overseas travelers around the world as a number of countries put in place entry regulations to contain the spread of COVID-19.In the second quarter, the number of inbound travelers to South Korea crashed 97-point-nine percent on-year to around 97-thousand.