Court Revokes Bail for Rightist Pastor

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has revoked bail for the controversial pastor of Sarang Jeil Church, Jun Kwang-hoon, who allegedly encouraged his church members to participate in a rally despite COVID-19 concerns.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday accepted the prosecution’s request to have Jun’s bail revoked.With the latest decision, Jun will be put back behind bars just 140 days after having been released from prison.Jun was indicted in March over alleged violations of the election law and was released the following month on the condition that he does not take part in any rallies related to the pending case.Then on August 16, prosecutors requested that Jun’s bail be revoked, saying he violated the conditions by participating in an anti-government rally in downtown Seoul the previous day.A court decision on the request had been put off after Jun tested positive for COVID-19 on August 17. He was released from the hospital last Wednesday after receiving treatment.