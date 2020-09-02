S. Korea Sees Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain Below 200 For 5th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw its daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 100 range with the spike in infections slightly slowing down.The central disease control headquarters said that as of 12 a.m. Monday, 119 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 21-thousand-296.Monday marked the fifth consecutive day the daily tally hovered below 200. Monday’s figure was also the lowest to be posted in 24 days.Of the latest cases, 108 were local transmissions and eleven were imported from overseas.Out of the total domestic cases, 78 were from the greater Seoul area, including 47 in the capital city, 30 in Gyeonggi Province and one in Incheon. Monday marked the first time since August 15 in which daily cases in the Seoul metropolitan area slipped below a three-digit figure to double digits.As of noon Sunday, infections related to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district rose to one-thousand-162 and cases connected to an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on August 15 climbed to 527.The number of virus-related deaths rose by two to 336.