Seoul's Unification Chief Calls for Complete, Verifiable Irreversible Peace

Anchor: An international Korean Peninsula peace forum is being held in Seoul. At the event held mostly online amid the pandemic, the South Korean unification minister called for rekindling inter-Korean projects in an effort to revive stalled nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea. Minister Lee In-young said it's time for "complete, verifiable, and irreversible peace" or CVIP, as he seeks to kick-start small-scale inter-Korean projects.Kim Bum-soo has more on this year's Korean Global Forum for Peace.Report: Seoul's Unification Minister says his government will start by launching small inter-Korean projects to save deteriorating ties with North Korea.[Sound bite: Minister of Unification Lee In-young (Korean/English translation)]“I plan to resume humanitarian assistance and exchange, restart dialogue between the two Koreas, and continue implementing the agreements made by the two Koreas one step at a time by promoting ‘smaller projects’. ”Speaking at the Korea Global Forum For Peace on Monday in Seoul, Minister Lee In-young said that such projects, possibly in health and medicine, disease control and climate change, can pave the way for the resumption of nuclear talks.[Sound bite: Minister of Unification Lee In-young (Korean/English translation)]“The two Koreas will regain confidence in the prospect of living together as one community through reciprocal cooperation. And I am confident that we can speed up the Korean Peninsula Peace process as well as assist bilateral negotiations on the nuclear problem between the US and North Korea as a result.""It is our responsibility to open a new era of complete, verifiable, and irreversible peace (CVIP) led by the two Koreas and assisted by the international community through its cooperation."At the annual three-day track one-point-five multilateral forum hosted by the Unification Ministry and held mostly online, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a video message, urging the two Koreas and the U.S. to restart the stalled nuclear talks.[Sound bite: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (English)]"In 2018, leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Republic of Korea, and the United States showed that dialogue is possible and that diplomacy is the only pathway to sustainable peace and denuclearization. It is important for the parties to continue what they started. The international community is eager to see progress."The annual forum is held as dialogue between the two Koreas as well as Washington and Pyongyang is at a complete halt after the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump collapsed in February last year.According to North Korea analysts, the U.S. government is now concerned that Pyongyang could carry out a submarine-launched ballistic missile test or unveil a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile at various state events leading up to the U.S. presidential election on November 3.Seoul has been seeking to revive the dying momentum for talks with North Korea by attempting to rekindle cross-border exchanges amid the U.S.-led international nuclear sanction campaign against the regime.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.