Court Upholds Ruling on Compensating Lawyers for 2016 Protest Ban

A Seoul court upheld a lower court ruling that ordered government compensation for a group of progressive lawyers, after the police in 2016 banned their protests against the U.S. deployment of an anti-missile system on the Korean Peninsula.According to the judicial community on Monday, the Seoul Central District Court ordered the government to pay 200-thousand won to each of the ten lawyers associated with Lawyers for a Democratic Society.The court recognized that the plaintiffs' freedom of expression was infringed upon by the unlawful exercise of duty by the police at the time and that the government is responsible for compensating them.The court added it would be difficult to expect that single-person protests in front of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul alone would threaten the stability of the embassy or the safety of its diplomats.The court, however, set the amount of compensation at one-tenth of what was sought by the plaintiffs, in consideration of circumstances that led to the protest ban and the fact that the plaintiffs could have held the protests elsewhere in the area.In February 2016, the lawyers held a press conference to announce that they would hold single-person protests in front of the U.S. Embassy for 14 days, but were forced by the police to hold them some 20 meters away from embassy grounds.