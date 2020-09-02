DP Chief Backs Selective COVID-19 Relief, Calls for Partisan Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) backed the government's selective COVID-19 relief payments, saying prioritizing aid for those who are in greater need is the way towards solidarity and achieving fairness.In his first address to the National Assembly as the new party chief on Monday, DP Chair Lee Nak-yon called for partisan cooperation in promptly approving the government's fourth extra budget to finance the payouts.Lee suggested that the ruling and opposition parties jointly legislate policies of mutual concern, such as setting up a hospital specializing in infectious diseases, realizing economic democratization and expanding access to renewable energy.Projecting an era of major transition, Lee called for preparations to secure strong health care and social safety nets, the Korean New Deal, gender equality and balanced development.The DP chief also vowed to take stern action in response to sex crimes against women and apologized for misconduct by public officials affiliated to his party, in an apparent reference to late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and ex-Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don.