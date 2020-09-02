Suga Expresses Intent to Keep Tough Stance on Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is widely expected to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, expressed his intent to maintain Tokyo's tough stance regarding ties with Seoul frayed over the issue of compensation for wartime forced labor.In an interview with Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun on Monday, Suga said he plans to thoroughly respond to violations of relevant international laws in regards to the forced labor issue.Speaking to another daily, the Sankei Shimbun, the previous day, Suga stressed that the 1965 treaty signed to normalize bilateral ties should be the basis for Seoul-Tokyo relations.As the spokesperson for the Abe administration, Suga has accused Seoul of violating international laws as the 2018 South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate forced labor victims go against the 1965 treaty.Suga has also emphasized that Seoul should lead efforts to improve ties with Tokyo.