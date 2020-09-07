Haishen Makes Landfall Southeast of Gangneung

Photo : YONHAP News

This season's tenth typhoon, Haishen, made landfall southeast of Gangneung on the east coast.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said that as of Monday at noon, Haishen was moving northward over land some 100 kilometers south-southeast of Gangneung at a speed of 59 kilometers per hour.With a maximum wind speed of 30 meters per second, the typhoon has brought very strong winds to east coast areas with heavy rains of 60 millimeters per hour falling in eastern Gangwon Province.Winds of over 42 meters per second hammered the town of Guryongpo in Pohang and those of over 32 meters per second were recorded in Busan where Haishen earlier passed through.Some areas on Jeju Island have reported over 500 millimeters of rain.The typhoon is expected to exit into the east sea around 2 p.m. and continue traveling north until it makes landfall in Chongjin, North Korea, early Tuesday morning, after which it will gradually dissipate.