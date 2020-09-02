UN Chief Urges N. Korea to Return to Dialogue, Stresses Diplomacy Only Solution

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the United Nations urged North Korea to return to dialogue, stressing that diplomacy is the only way to resolve its denuclearization issue. The comments were made during a virtual forum hosted by South Korea’s Unification Ministry.In a video message to the Korean Global Forum for Peace on Monday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. showed in 2018 that diplomacy is the only way for sustainable peace and denuclearization.Guterres called on the three sides to continue such efforts, adding that the international community would like to see progress being made in the peace process.Referring to the English translation of the April 2018 inter-Korean summit agreement that was distributed at the U.N., Guterres urged the North to return to the negotiating table with the other parties.The U.N. chief also emphasized the need for the two Koreas to jointly overcome crises rising from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as recent monsoon floods and typhoons.