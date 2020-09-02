Medical Students Reject State Licensing Exam to Protest against Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

A large number of medical students have refused to take the state medical licensing exam, which could lead to workforce shortages at hospitals.According to industry sources and the government, the application period for the exam has ended and 86 percent of some 32-hundred students who need to take the exam this year have not applied.The state exam consists of a written section and a performance test, and applicants must pass both to acquire a medical license. The performance test will be held between September and November while the written exam will be held next January.The general rule is that medical college seniors take both exams and then graduate. After obtaining a license, they often serve as interns and then residents at university hospitals.Typically some three-thousand new doctors are produced in the country each year, but with the low exam rate, this may drop to about 300 next year.